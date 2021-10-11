Whitmer lowers flags to honor life, service of Rep. Schroeder

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and in Rep. Andrea Schroeder’s district to be lowered to half-staff on Tuesday to honor the former state representative’s life and service.

The flag honors coincide with her funeral, according to a news release Monday.

“Our state mourns the passing of Rep. Andrea Schroeder after her courageous battle with cancer,” Whitmer said. “She dedicated her life to serving the people she represented. My heart goes out to her husband, three children and all those who knew her as they grieve during this difficult time.”

READ MORE: State Rep. Andrea Schroeder dies of stomach cancer

Schroeder was born June 2, 1964 and served the 43rd district in the Michigan House of Representatives since 2019.

Before her service in the Legislature, she served on the Independence Township Board of Trustees and on “countless” school and community groups, according to the news release.

She died on Oct. 1 at 57 years old.

Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations are also encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

To lower flags to half-staff, they should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position.

The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.

Flags should be returned to full-staff on Wednesday.