State Rep. Andrea Schroeder dies of stomach cancer

(WXYZ) — Speaker of the Michigan House of Representatives Jason Wentworth has issued a statement announcing the death of State Rep. Andrea Schroeder.

Wentworth's statement says Schroeder died after a long battle with stomach cancer. Schroeder has represented the 43rd district since 2018. The 43rd District encompasses part of Oakland County including part of Waterford Township, the city of Lake Angelus, the village of Clarkston, and Independence Township.