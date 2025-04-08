Where are the biggest road projects in West Michigan?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — “The number of projects is down a bit,” admits MDOT spokesperson John Richard.

But there are several big ones, he notes.

We’ve met inside the MDOT sign shop in Grand Rapids, an appropriate location, considering the number of signs that say “Lane Closure,” “Road Closed,” and “Do Not Enter.” We’re here for a review of highway construction projects planned this year by the Michigan Department of Transportation.

They range from multi-year rebuilding to repaving jobs that will only take a couple of months.

“We've got two big ones, the one in Ionia County and the one in southern Kent County.”

In Ionia County, work has already begun, and all traffic will be shifted to the eastbound side as the westbound pavement is replaced between the Saranac Rest Area at Mile 62 and around the Sunfield Highway overpass in Mile 71.

“This is a major rebuild from the ground up,” notes Richard. “It's the first time this section has been fully reconstructed since it was built.”

And something unusual will happen each week during this project.

Instead of having only one lane open in each direction, MDOT will use a unique system where the concrete barrier separating traffic is moved over and then back again: Eastbound traffic will have two lanes available between late Saturday night to midday Friday.

Then, to accommodate heavier westbound traffic on Fridays and Saturdays, a so-called “road zipper” machine will move the barrier to provide two lanes for westbound traffic from midday Friday until late Saturday night each week.

See how it worked in 2018 on US-131 in northern Kent County.

In Kent County, work resumes on US-131 between 76th and 100th streets for a second year, aiming to be finished by November. Traffic will also be shifted to one side of the highway with one lane in each direction most of the time. Lane and ramp closures begin April 16.

A highly anticipated project in Walker is the replacement of the aging Fruit Ridge Avenue bridge over I-96. The bridge has been demolished, with the new bridge scheduled to open in November. Since most traffic will be detoured to Walker Avenue, improvements were made to the intersection of Walker Avenue and 4 Mile to handle the extra traffic.

The new bridge will have five lanes, with paths on both sides – one for pedestrians, one for bicycles, connecting with the Musketawa Trail to the north.

Several projects will interrupt traffic for shorter periods, focusing on pavement improvements:

I-96 repaving between East Beltline and Cascade Road, May-June 2025.

Plainfield Avenue M-44 Connector reconstruction between I-96 and Airway Street.

M-45 Lake Michigan Drive repaving between Allendale and Standale.

M-37 Broadmoor Avenue repaving between 44th and 60th streets. Work begins April 14, with northbound closed from M-6 into July.

M-46 Apple Avenue repaving between US-31 and Maple Island Road.



In the Southwest Region, which encompasses all the Michigan counties west of I-69 and along I-94 to the Indiana line, major projects will affect drivers in Kalamazoo, Calhoun, and Berrien counties:



US-131 at the US-131 Business Route, the existing “incomplete” interchange will be made fully functional with two new ramps. Currently, there’s only an exit ramp from the southbound lanes and an entrance ramp to the northbound lanes. By November, there will be ramps allowing access in all directions.

US-131 over KL Avenue, two bridges will be replaced, one this year and one in 2026. Two lanes of traffic will be maintained using a temporary bridge.

I-94 between Watervliet and I-196, a two-year project begins to replace the pavement.

I-94 between Britain Avenue and Washington Avenue, reconstruction through 2026.

I-94 in Calhoun County between M-6 and I-69, repaving.

M-96 between I-94 and Marshall, reconstruction.

Many more projects of lesser scale and duration are planned. To follow them, bookmark MDOT’s MiDrive website.

FOX 17 Traffic Page

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube