West Michigan to receive $3M toward lead control

LANSING, Mich. — West Michigan will receive more than $3 million toward lead prevention and control.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) says the funding stems from the state’s Children Health Insurance Program.

We’re told eligible counties throughout the state received up to $1.5 million in grants, totaling $7 million in distribution.

The following West Michigan communities will receive funding under the initiative, according to MDHHS:

Battle Creek ($1.5 million)

Grand Rapids ($700,000)

Muskegon ($880,100)

Benton Harbor ($100,000)

The state says the following projects must be finished before Sept. 30, 2023:

Lead inspection and risk assessment.

Removal of containment of lead paint and dust hazards.

Extraction or concealment of lead-infused soil.

Faucets and fixtures made before 2014 removed.

