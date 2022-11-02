Benton Harbor pipe replacement project at 99%

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — City and state officials celebrating today as 99% of water service lines have been inspected and replaced, eliminating lead and galvanized piping used previously.

This signals the start of the end for a several years-long ordeal for the people of Benton Harbor. Since lead was discovered, people there have been surviving on bottled water for cooking, cleaning, and everyday use.

"Benton Harbor's future depends on its ability to meet the needs of its residents,” said Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad.

There are 40 inspections left to go after nearly 4,500 water lines have already been replaced or verified to be non-lead.

A class-action complaint was filed against the state of Michigan, Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and several other state officials in May, alleging they ignored exceedingly high levels of lead in Benton Harbor's water supply.

The city has been passing out bottled water to millions since 2021, creating the need for recycling and delivery programs throughout the area.

Replacement efforts started in October of 2021.

You can find our complete coverage of the Benton Harbor Water Crisis here.