WATCH AT 1:30: Gov. Whitmer to announce production of new EV chargers

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is scheduled to announce the production of new high-tech chargers for electric vehicles Wednesday afternoon.

The Michigan governor’s office says FLO’s Ultra DC chargers will be made at its Auburn Hills plant.

Watch the announcement at 1:30 p.m.:

The project is estimated to add 730 jobs and more than 250,000 vehicle chargers by 2028.

We’re told the governor will later make her way to Flint to highlight the Mass Transportation Authority’s bus initiative, which will replace two diesel buses with hydrogen fuel cell buses. The move is expected to finish the city’s transition to clean energy among its public transportation.

