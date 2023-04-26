Watch Now
WATCH AT 1:30: Gov. Whitmer to announce production of new EV chargers

Keith Srakocic/AP
FILE - A 2021 Ford Mustang Mach E charges at a Ford dealer in Wexford, Pa on May 6, 2021. Major automakers wrote a letter to Congress Monday, June 13, 2022, to lift the cap on the number of tax credits available to buyers of qualifying hybrid and fully electric vehicles. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Posted at 1:16 PM, Apr 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-26 13:16:31-04

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is scheduled to announce the production of new high-tech chargers for electric vehicles Wednesday afternoon.

The Michigan governor’s office says FLO’s Ultra DC chargers will be made at its Auburn Hills plant.

Watch the announcement at 1:30 p.m.:

The project is estimated to add 730 jobs and more than 250,000 vehicle chargers by 2028.

We’re told the governor will later make her way to Flint to highlight the Mass Transportation Authority’s bus initiative, which will replace two diesel buses with hydrogen fuel cell buses. The move is expected to finish the city’s transition to clean energy among its public transportation.

