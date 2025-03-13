Washtenaw County deer tests positive for chronic wasting disease

(WXMI) — Chronic wasting disease (CWD) has been confirmed in a Washtenaw County deer, marking the 15th county the disease was detected in Michigan.

Officials identified the case in a Salem Township buck.

CWD has impacted wild animals like deer, moose and elk across the state for years. It’s fatal, and there are no vaccines or treatments available.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is continuing its work to monitor the disease. They test deer in a handful of counties every year.

