FREE GAME: Lawmaker proposes bill to drop license fees for doe hunting

LANSING, Mich. — Hunting doe in Michigan would come at no cost to hunters under a lawmaker’s new plan.

Rep. Jennifer Wortz (R–Quincy) introduced House Bill 4206, which her office says would provide free hunting licenses, encouraging more Michiganders to hunt doe.

“Too many deer are eating crops in our fields and hitting cars on our roads — endangering lives, damaging vehicles, and reducing our food supply,” says Representative Wortz. “State officials are trying to promote doe hunting to put a stop to overpopulation, but not enough hunters are bucking trends and taking down doe. My plan will encourage this necessary population control with a very simple incentive: two free doe tags for every hunter.”

We’re told it costs $20 for a doe hunting license in addition to the basic hunting license.

The proposed legislation was forwarded to the House Committee on Natural Resources and Tourism for consideration, Wortz's office says.

