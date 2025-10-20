Victims in fatal plane crash near Lansing identified

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. — All three men who lost their lives in a plane crash near Lansing last week have been identified, with Bath Township Police releasing more details from it's investigation at a press conference on Sunday.



The small jet went down around 5 p.m. on Thursday, in the Rose Lake State Wildlife Area. The crash started a fire, killing all three men on board.

First responders struggled to access the site, a secluded, wooded area with no road access.

"We actually had to use saws and manpower to blaze a trail, follow it back, to even the site itself," said Chief Mark Koonter with the Bath Township Fire Department.

"Our superintendent and I went out to the scene the night of," said township supervisor Ryan Fewins-Bliss. "The professionalism, the dedication, the sweat and blood and tears.. it was an incredible sight."

The Mexican Consulate in Detroit has identified the three victims as:



Rodolfo Pimentel Zamora, a pilot

Francisco Del Moral Jimenez, a pilot

Alvaro Espejo Javier Rodriguez, a mechanic

The Hawker 800 aircraft had been undergoing maintenance at Battle Creek Executive Airport through Duncan Aviation. The company said the plane was in the middle of a test flight when it crashed.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are still on site as they investigate. Clean-up is expected to wrap up in the next few days.