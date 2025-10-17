Jet that went down in Bath Township took off from Battle Creek, airport confirms

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The airplane that went down outside of Lansing on Thursday night took off from Battle Creek Executive Airport at Kellogg Field, officials confirmed with FOX 17.

The crash on October 16 around 5 p.m. in Bath Township claimed the lives of all three people on-board.

According to data from FlightAware, a flight tracking website, the plane was a Hawker 800, a twin jet engine aircraft.

Phil Kroll, the aviation director at Kellogg Field, told FOX 17 the plane had landed at the airport and underwent some maintenance while on the ground. While he couldn't say what kind of repairs were done, Kroll said the jet was doing a test flight on Thursday when it went down.

"They were just testing out some systems and that’s when the problem occurred," said Kroll.

The plane crashed near the intersection of Clark and Peacock Roads.

Bath Township Police confirmed three people were found dead in the wreckage.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.

Bath Township Police say they are working to investigate the crash, along with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).