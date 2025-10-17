Three people dead in small plane crash in Bath Township

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WSYM) — Three people are dead after a plane crashed Thursday in Bath Township.

In a press release, police said they responded to reports of a plane crash around 5 p.m. near the intersection of Clark and Peacock Roads.

Bath Township Police confirmed that the three passengers on the plane were found dead.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.

Bath Township Police say they are working to investigate the crash, along with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).



