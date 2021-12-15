Third-party investigates Oxford shooting

OXFORD, Mich. — The Oxford School Board has signed off on a third-party investigation into the deadly school shooting.

A vote was held on that tonight, in their first meeting since the attack that left 4 students dead and 7 people hurt.

Initially, the superintendent sent out a letter their response prevented further deaths and injuries.

Now, an outside company will look into what happened before, during, and after the shooting.

They're now in the planning process with the school board now looking for a company that handles these investigations.

On Tuesday night parents got their time to address the board of oxford community schools for the first time since the deadly rampage at the high school two weeks ago.

“Were as a third-party review will provide transparency and accountability for our Wildcat community and help us emerge better and stronger,” said Oxford Community Schools Board Secretary Heather Shafer.

The District Superintendent has said he’s delaying his planned retirement following the attack.

Meanwhile, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has offered her resources to investigate the shooting.

The School District has declined however, Nessel has said, she’ll be investigating, regardless.