Oxford Community Schools superintendent details school's version of events

(WXYZ) — Oxford Community Schools superintendent Tim Thorne released a letter to the community on Saturday detailing the school's version of events leading up to the deadly shooting at Oxford High School last Tuesday that left four students dead and seven other injured.

In the letter, Thorne first expressed his gratitude for the teachers, students, staff and first responders for their actions on that day.

He also noted that they've requested a third-party investigation into the suspected shooter's interactions with students and staff before the shooting.

The letter addresses the Nov. 30 meeting with counselors, saying "At no time did counselors believe the student might harm others based on his behavior, responses and demeanor, which appeared calm. In addition, despite media reports, whether or not the gun was in his backpack has not been confirmed by law enforcement to our knowledge nor by our investigation at this time."

According to the letter, the student's parents never told the counselors about the gun purchase, and he was returned to class after his parents refused to take him home.

The letter also states the incidents remained at the guidance counselor level and never elevated to the principal or assistant principal.

"While we understand this decision has caused anger, confusion and prompted understandable questioning, the counselors made a judgment based on their professional training and clinical experience and did not have all the facts we now know. Our counselors are deeply committed longstanding school members who have dedicated their lives to supporting students and addressing student mental health and behavioral issues," reads the letter.

Read the full letter from the superintendent below: