Oxford schools tells AG no thanks, but she will still investigate

(WXYZ) — Thanks, but no thanks. That’s the response from Oxford Community Schools to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's offer to conduct a review of last week's deadly shooting.

But on Monday, Nessel said she will still investigate the school shooting to find out how these incidents can be prevented in the future.

Oxford schools said they are hiring a third party to look into school procedures and safety. Nessel says the district has hired a private security company.

Nessel said during a Zoom news conference that she wants to meet with students, teachers and the people of Oxford.

“Meetings will involve me personally. I'm going to go out to Oxford and I'm going to talk to as many people there who will sit down and talk to me. I plan to have meeting after meeting after meeting to get as much information as possible,” Nessel said.

Nessel could be seen as moving in or taking over the criminal investigation being led by Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard and Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald.

“So, Prosecutor McDonald has more information than I have right now. So, we're going to work with her to the extent that she wants our support and our assistance,” Nessel said.

Nessel says she’s doing her investigation without Oxford schools' cooperation.

“So, I guess what I'm saying is, we're not going to just do nothing, right. We asked for their open cooperation and at this point, they're not ready for that yet. But that doesn't mean that we're not going to, you know, what I say, launch our own investigation. What I mean is review all of these materials, have all of these conversations, and then go from there.”

7 Action News reached out to Oxford Community Schools for comment and have not heard back.