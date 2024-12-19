'The state House fell apart': The people's work not done near end of lame-duck session

LANSING, Mich. — It was an unproductive lame-duck in Lansing on Thursday, after the House adjourned session without even gaveling in.

The people's work was not done in House chambers for the second day in a row. Thursday was supposed to be the last day of lawmaking for the House, but not enough people showed up.

One more day has been set: Dec. 31 at 1:30 p.m.

FOX 17 caught up with Grand Rapids' next mayor to get his take on Thursday's events. David LaGrand is a former state representative.

“The state House just fell apart,” LaGrand said. “There’s a one-seat majority, and we just lost it. There’s a lot of good people really trying to hold things together and trying to make sure that we can do the people’s work. One half of the government just stopped working. Really, really sad,” LaGrand said.

What happened is a twofold issue. There is an ongoing boycott by House Republicans, along with an absent Democrat. That meant there wasn't enough people present for a quorum.

“For democracy to work, you need to bring people together. You can’t split into teams. It doesn’t work,” LaGrand said.

Republicans are boycotting changes to restaurant workers' tipped wages and paid sick time.

“Senate and House Republicans have made it pretty clear we want to deal with... such as saving 50,000 restaurant jobs in the state, by fixing the tip-credit issue, making paid time off and sick leave actually work for the state of Michigan,” Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbit.

GOP leaders say Democrats wouldn't hear them out, so they left the table.

“It’s been very disappointing as we continue to try to work on issues that actually matter to working families here in Michigan,” Nesbitt said.

House Democratic leadership did try to get lawmakers on the floor. Speaker Joe Tate issued a "Call of the House" Thursday afternoon.

That's meant to round up absent lawmakers, potentially by using the sergeant-at-arms. Roughly an hour later, the effort ended and everyone was sent home.

LaGrand says it's unlikely much will get done in the last session day on Dec. 31.

“I’m really... I’m really grieved,” LaGrand said.

Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks released the following statement Thursday:

“Matt Hall – you’ve made your point. Now it’s time to show up and negotiate. If you’re serious about getting a better deal on wages, sick time, and roads, I’m at the table and there’s a chair for you. We have the time, and the Senate has the session days to get it done.



“The people of Michigan are counting on us to be present and do our jobs. Setting a precedent of walking out when things aren’t going your way is not how you want to start your speakership.”

