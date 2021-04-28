Suspects in plot to kidnap governor face new charges

MICHIGAN — 3 of the 6 men charged in federal court for allegedly planning to kidnap Governor Whitmer face new charges after a grand jury submitted its findings.

The new indictment filed Thursday adds the charge of Conspiracy to Use a Weapon of Mass Destruction against Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Daniel Harris. The grand jury believes there is enough evidence to show that the 3 men planned to use explosives to take out a bridge near the Governor's cabin to prevent law enforcement officers to respond to the area.

Croft and Harris also face a new count of possessing an unregistered destructive device. The two men allegedly had a semi-automatic AM-15 rifle for months in 2020, after they were initially charged in the case.

The mass destruction conspiracy charges carries a maximum of a life sentence. The unregistered device count could lead to a 10 year prison sentence.

Fox, Croft, Harris along with Kaleb Franks and Brandon Caserta all await trial in U.S. District Court. Their next appearance is scheduled for September 23. The trial is currently scheduled to start on October 12.

The sixth and final defendant, Ty Garbin, pleaded guilty in December 2020 as part of a deal with prosecutors to testify against his co-defendants. Garbin is set to receive his sentence on July 8.

