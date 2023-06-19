Muskegon man arraigned on 4 weapons violations in Manistee shooting

MANISTEE, Mich. — A suspect has been charged in connection to a Northern Michigan shooting that left two people injured late last week.

The shooting happened on Friday, June 16, according to the Manistee Police Department (MPD).

A 19-year-old Muskegon man was one of the people who were shot, authorities say. He was hospitalized in stable condition. The other victim, a 36-year-old man from Traverse City, was shot in the stomach. He was airlifted to the hospital with critical injuries but is now in stable condition.

We’re told drugs were a likely factor behind the shooting.

MPD says the suspect, identified as Deontae Deshawn Duncan from Muskegon, was arraigned Sunday on two counts of felony firearm and two counts of concealing firearms.

He was placed on a $750,000 cash bond.

