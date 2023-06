MANISTEE, Mich. — A Northern Michigan community is advised to remain indoors while authorities respond to a series of shootings.

The city of Manistee says at least one suspect is at large in the area.

The suspect is described as a Black man in dreadlocks with a tall, thin build, according to city officials. He was reportedly wearing jeans and a green hoodie.

Those with knowledge of any of the shootings are urged to connect with law enforcement.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube