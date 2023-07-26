Suspect in 2-year-old's death federally indicted on kidnapping charges

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man accused of kidnapping 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith was indicted by a federal grand jury Tuesday.

Rashad Maleek Trice was previously charged on the state level on 20 counts related to Wynter’s death. He is also suspected of sexually assaulting and stabbing his ex-girlfriend in Lansing prior to the 2-year-old’s kidnapping. Wynter was later found dead in a Detroit alley.

Trice was ordered to face a grand jury earlier this month with kidnapping a minor and kidnapping resulting in a person’s death. He faces the death penalty if convicted on the federal level.

“This indictment marks another step forward as we seek a measure of justice following the heartbreaking loss of Wynter Cole-Smith,” says U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “My thoughts are deeply with Wynter’s family, and my office is fully prepared to make our case against Mr. Trice at a fair trial.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan says Trice faces a minimum sentence of life in prison if found guilty of kidnapping resulting in death. The other kidnapping charge carries a minimum sentence of 20 years.

Trice is scheduled to be arraigned Monday, Aug. 7.

