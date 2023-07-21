'Horrific and brutal crime spree': Trice faces 20 charges, life in prison for kidnap, murder of 2-year-old

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced new charges Friday against the Lansing man accused of kidnapping and killing two-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith.

Rashad Maleek Trice, 26, now faces 20 charges related to Wynter’s tragic murder, the manhunt that ensued after she went missing and the violent assault of her mother.

Trice has been charged with the following:



First degree premeditated murder, one count— mandatory life-sentence felony without the possibility of parole

Felony murder, one count— mandatory life-sentence felony without the possibility of parole

Assault with intent to murder, one count— life-sentence felony

First degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts— life-sentence felony that mandates lifetime sex offender registration and electronic monitoring

Kidnapping, two counts— life-sentence felony

First degree home invasion, one count— 20-year felony

Disarming a peace officer, one count— 10-year felony

Second degree fleeing and eluding, one count— 10-year felony

Receiving and concealing stolen property valued between $1,000-$2,000, one count— 5-year felony

Receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle, one count— 5-year felony

Unlawfully driving away an automobile, one count— 5-year felony

Assault with a dangerous weapon, one count— 4-year felony

Resisting and obstructing causing injury, one count— 4-year felony

Resisting and obstructing, three counts— 2-year felony

Second degree domestic violence - second offense, one count— 1-year misdemeanor

Stalking, one count— 1-year misdemeanor

Additionally, the state is charging Trice as a fourth offense habitual offender.

Trice is accused of sexually assaulting and stabbing his former girlfriend, kidnapping her daughter Wynter and stealing a car.

The state alleges that Trice murdered the toddler before resisting arrest until he ultimately was taken into custody in St. Clair Shores.

“We have alleged today [Friday], and our many charges reflect, a horrific and brutal crime spree from Lansing to Detroit to St. Clair Shores,” Nessel said. “I remain appreciative for the coordination with Prosecutors Dewane, Lucido and Worthy for their commitment to a singular, victim-centered prosecution that prioritizes and respects the tragic experiences of the surviving victims and the family of Wynter Cole-Smith.”

Wynter’s body was found in a Detroit alley Wednesday, July 5, ending a three-day search involving local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

“I am also grateful for the hard work and around-the-clock efforts of all law enforcement involved in the initial response, the pursuit of the defendant and the search for Wynter,” Nessel added.

The Department of the Attorney General recently announced an agreement between AG Nessel, Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy to consolidate the many charges into one prosecution.

READ MORE: AG Nessel to prosecute suspected kidnapper of 2-year-old

