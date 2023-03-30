Watch Now
Suspect accused of shooting Olivet athlete pleads not guilty

Posted at 9:43 AM, Mar 30, 2023
OLIVET, Mich. — The suspect accused of shooting an Olivet College baseball player has pleaded not guilty.

The shooting took place after a game in Ohio on March 17. The victim was hospitalized for injuries sustained in the shooting. They were in stable condition at last check.

An Ohio prosecutor says 26-year-old Franklin Grayson from Jacksonville, Florida, was indicted by a grand jury on 14 counts:

  • Attempted murder with a firearm in a school safety zone
  • Assault with a firearm in a school safety zone (x4)
  • Firing a weapon at or in a school safety zone (x2)
  • Creating panic with a firearm
  • Carrying a concealed weapon
  • Possessing a dangerous weapon in a school safety zone
  • Evidence tampering (x4)

We’re told Grayson may spend at least 30 years behind bars if convicted on all charges. He is currently lodged in the Muskingum County Jail on a $1 million bond.
Grayson has no connection to the victim but is a graduate of Olivet College, according to prosecutors.

