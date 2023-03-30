Suspect accused of shooting Olivet athlete pleads not guilty

OLIVET, Mich. — The suspect accused of shooting an Olivet College baseball player has pleaded not guilty.
The shooting took place after a game in Ohio on March 17. The victim was hospitalized for injuries sustained in the shooting. They were in stable condition at last check.
An Ohio prosecutor says 26-year-old Franklin Grayson from Jacksonville, Florida, was indicted by a grand jury on 14 counts:
- Attempted murder with a firearm in a school safety zone
- Assault with a firearm in a school safety zone (x4)
- Firing a weapon at or in a school safety zone (x2)
- Creating panic with a firearm
- Carrying a concealed weapon
- Possessing a dangerous weapon in a school safety zone
- Evidence tampering (x4)
We’re told Grayson may spend at least 30 years behind bars if convicted on all charges. He is currently lodged in the Muskingum County Jail on a $1 million bond.
Grayson has no connection to the victim but is a graduate of Olivet College, according to prosecutors.
