Suspect accused of shooting Olivet athlete pleads not guilty

OLIVET, Mich. — The suspect accused of shooting an Olivet College baseball player has pleaded not guilty.

The shooting took place after a game in Ohio on March 17. The victim was hospitalized for injuries sustained in the shooting. They were in stable condition at last check.

An Ohio prosecutor says 26-year-old Franklin Grayson from Jacksonville, Florida, was indicted by a grand jury on 14 counts:



Attempted murder with a firearm in a school safety zone

Assault with a firearm in a school safety zone (x4)

Firing a weapon at or in a school safety zone (x2)

Creating panic with a firearm

Carrying a concealed weapon

Possessing a dangerous weapon in a school safety zone

Evidence tampering (x4)

We’re told Grayson may spend at least 30 years behind bars if convicted on all charges. He is currently lodged in the Muskingum County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Grayson has no connection to the victim but is a graduate of Olivet College, according to prosecutors.

