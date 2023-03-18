Olivet College player shot after game in Ohio

OLIVET, Mich. — An Olivet College baseball player suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound after a game in Ohio on Friday evening.

The unnamed player was returning to the dugout to retrieve an item after the game and was involved in an incident with a person with a gun. The player was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released to his parents.

The suspect is now in custody.

On Saturday, Olivet College executive director of communications and marketing Michele McCauley issued the following statement to FOX 17:

"Last night, an incident occurred following the completion of our game at Muskingum University (OH), when a member of the team returned to the dugout to retrieve a forgotten personal item. Upon doing so, an incident occurred involving an individual with a firearm, who we understand is now in custody. A student-athlete on the Comet baseball team received nonlife-threatening injuries, was treated at a local hospital, and has now been released into the care of his parents. The rest of the team is safe, spent the night safely at their hotel, and is now returning to Olivet. Saturday and Sunday’s scheduled games have been cancelled.

The College is in communication with the student-athletes and their parents and will continue to provide support in the days ahead. This is a challenging time for all involved and our attention is focused on supporting the student-athletes and staff members. Please keep your fellow Comets in your thoughts and prayers."

