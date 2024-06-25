State rep arrested in Lansing says he's confident he will be absolved

(WXMI) — A Michigan lawmaker who was taken into custody last week says he’s confident he will be acquitted.

Rep. Neil Friske, who represents a handful of Northern Michigan counties, was arrested in Lansing on Thursday after reports of shots fired in the city. Friske owns a condominium in the city.

Details behind the incident are limited but police have requested three felony charges against the Republican lawmaker.

Friske released a statement that says false accusations led to his arrest, adding he “will not back down against the extreme pressures of political lawfare.”

His full statement reads:

