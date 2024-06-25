Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsMichigan

Actions

State rep arrested in Lansing says he's confident he will be absolved

Neil Friske Michigan Republican representative
Michigan House Republicans website
Neil Friske Michigan Republican representative
Posted at 7:48 PM, Jun 25, 2024

(WXMI) — A Michigan lawmaker who was taken into custody last week says he’s confident he will be acquitted.

Rep. Neil Friske, who represents a handful of Northern Michigan counties, was arrested in Lansing on Thursday after reports of shots fired in the city. Friske owns a condominium in the city.

Details behind the incident are limited but police have requested three felony charges against the Republican lawmaker.

Friske released a statement that says false accusations led to his arrest, adding he “will not back down against the extreme pressures of political lawfare.”

His full statement reads:

449135425_477892304824152_4787212690677136759_n by WXMI on Scribd

READ MORE: Prosecutor asks police for continued investigation after state lawmaker's arrest

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book