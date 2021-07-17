State police investigating Lenawee County death at Faster Horses Festival

CAMBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities are looking into a death that reportedly occurred during the Faster Horses Festival in Lenawee County this morning, according to Michigan State Police.

We’re told the victim is a 30-year-old Croswell woman.

The cause of death has not yet been made public.

The deceased female was located at approximately 7:30 AM, 7/17/21. The cause and manner of death is unknown at this time. The investigation continues and updates will be provided as information becomes available. — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) July 17, 2021

This story is developing and will be updated when we receive new information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube