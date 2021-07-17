3 men dead, 2 hospitalized in Lenawee County from possible carbon monoxide poisoning

WOODSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three men are dead after multiple individuals were found unresponsive at a Woodstock Township campground Saturday afternoon, according to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told five men in their early 20s were discovered inside a travel trailer, all unresponsive. The sheriff’s office says CPR was used in an attempt to revive them, adding three of them were pronounced dead on scene. The other two were reportedly taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Authorities say the hospitalized individuals are being treated for carbon monoxide poisoning.

Early investigations suggest the men were exposed to carbon monoxide from a nearby generator.

The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office wishes to remind others to keep generators and vehicle exhaust fumes away from tents, trailers and camping areas.

A woman was found dead nearby at a Lenawee County music festival Saturday morning, according to Michigan State Police. It's not yet known if the incidents are related.

