State health dept. to hold virtual baby fairs for new and expecting parents

LANSING, Mich. — A series of free virtual baby fairs will be held next month for new and expecting parents.

Hosted by the state health department, the three fairs will educate families on the resources available to them, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). Attendees will also learn about crucial safety and health information.

We’re told parents will be able to speak directly with experts and ask questions.

Baby fairs are scheduled to be held at the following times:

Wednesday, July 12: 9–11 a.m.

Monday, July 24: 9–11 a.m.

Wednesday, July 26: 6–8 p.m.

Those interested in attending the above sessions are asked to register online.

MDHHS says the following programs will take part in next month’s information sessions:



Care for MiWell

Newborn Screening

Michigan BioTrust for Health

Infant Safe Sleep

Women, Infants, & Children

Immunizations

Early Hearing Detection and Intervention

Birth Defects Education and Outreach

State Breastfeeding Initiative

Childhood Lead Prevention Education

Vital Records

Michigan Home Visiting Initiative

Maternal Infant Health Program

Children’s Special Health Care Services

Eat Safe Fish

Unintentional Injury Prevention

Oral Health Program

PFAS Education

Those with questions may connect with the state health department by emailing MDHHS-VirtualBabyFair@michigan.gov.

