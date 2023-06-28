State health dept. to hold virtual baby fairs for new and expecting parents

LANSING, Mich. — A series of free virtual baby fairs will be held next month for new and expecting parents.
Hosted by the state health department, the three fairs will educate families on the resources available to them, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). Attendees will also learn about crucial safety and health information.
We’re told parents will be able to speak directly with experts and ask questions.
Baby fairs are scheduled to be held at the following times:
Wednesday, July 12: 9–11 a.m.
Monday, July 24: 9–11 a.m.
Wednesday, July 26: 6–8 p.m.
Those interested in attending the above sessions are asked to register online.
MDHHS says the following programs will take part in next month’s information sessions:
- Care for MiWell
- Newborn Screening
- Michigan BioTrust for Health
- Infant Safe Sleep
- Women, Infants, & Children
- Immunizations
- Early Hearing Detection and Intervention
- Birth Defects Education and Outreach
- State Breastfeeding Initiative
- Childhood Lead Prevention Education
- Vital Records
- Michigan Home Visiting Initiative
- Maternal Infant Health Program
- Children’s Special Health Care Services
- Eat Safe Fish
- Unintentional Injury Prevention
- Oral Health Program
- PFAS Education
Those with questions may connect with the state health department by emailing MDHHS-VirtualBabyFair@michigan.gov.
