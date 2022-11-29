State announces partnership with bottom 5% of lowest-performing schools

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Education (MDE) is partnering with local school districts to address low-achieving schools in the state.

We’re told 54 districts contain at least one underperforming school.

The state says MDE will collaborate with schools that rate in the bottom 5% and/or display a graduation rate of 67% or lower over a four-year period.

“What we’re experiencing is the consequence of underfunding Michigan public school students, educators, and education for many years, the resultant teacher shortage, and a once-in-a-century pandemic,” says State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice. “Unfinished learning during the pandemic has resulted in generally lower, average student scores on the state’s M-STEP assessments, locally administered benchmark assessments, and national NAEP assessments.”

The aforementioned partnerships will work to create an approach geared toward improving schools’ performance across multiple benchmarks spanning 36 months, according to the state.

We’re also told $575 million will be allocated toward confronting the ongoing teacher shortage.

View the full list of partnered schools below:

Several West Michigan schools have entered partnerships with the state. They are:

Northwestern Middle School (Battle Creek Public Schools)

Benton Harbor High School (Benton Harbor Area Schools)

Career and Alternative Pathways to Education Center (Benton Harbor Area Schools)

Fair Plain East Elementary (Benton Harbor Area Schools)

Fair Plain Middle School (Benton Harbor Area Schools)

Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary (Benton Harbor Area Schools)

Benton Harbor Charter School Academy

Comstock High School (Comstock Public Schools)

Alger Middle School (Grand Rapids Public Schools)

Campus Elementary (Grand Rapids Public Schools)

Ottawa Hills High School (Grand Rapids Public Schools)

Mildred C. Wells Preparatory Academy

Dr. Martin Luther King Academy (Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System)

Muskegon Heights Academy (Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System)

Visit the state of Michigan’s website for more on the Michigan School Index.

