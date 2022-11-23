Pay for future education at today's price with Michigan Education Trust

Parents hoping to assist their children with higher education can start saving for their child's future education at today's price tags thanks to a savings program called the Michigan Education Trust.

The Michigan Education Trust (MET) helps parents or guardians avoid rising tuition rates and save on college tuition by buying college credits at today's price with a MET 529 prepaid tuition savings program. MET will offer a discounted age-based pricing structure as opposed to charging one price across all ages, which means families will realize significant savings the earlier they start saving.

Depending on the beneficiary's choices, MET provides:

Prepaid tuition and mandatory fees at any Michigan public university and community college upon admission.

Funds from terminated METs can be directed to a Michigan private, out-of-state college or trade school.

Refunds can be made if a beneficiary decides not to attend college.

Enrollment will reopen on December 1, 2022.

To learn more about the Michigan Education Trust, call 616-364-8722.

This segment is sponsored by the Michigan Education Trust Fund.