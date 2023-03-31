Watch Now
Sketch released of suspect in MSU attempted kidnapping, assault

Michigan State Police
Posted at 3:42 PM, Mar 31, 2023
EAST LANSING, Mich. — State troopers have released a composite sketch of a man who reportedly tried to abduct a woman at Michigan State University (MSU) last month.

The incident took place outside McDonel Hall on the night of Feb. 11, according to MSP.

We’re told the suspect grabbed the woman from behind and physically attacked her in a possible attempt to kidnap her. The woman managed to break free and took off.

The suspect was previously described as a white male.

MSP released this sketch Friday:

MSU attempted kidnapping suspect sketch

Those who might know who the suspect is are urged to connect with investigators by calling 517-322-1907.

