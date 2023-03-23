Watch Now
MSP looking for suspect in attempted kidnapping at MSU

The alleged incident happened Feb. 11.
(File)
Posted at 4:31 PM, Mar 23, 2023
EAST LANSING, Mich. — State troopers are investigating an attempted kidnapping they say took place last month at Michigan State University (MSU).

Michigan State Police (MSP) says the incident happened Saturday, Feb. 11 at around midnight.

We’re told a woman headed back to her dormitory when someone grabbed her from behind outside McDonel Hall, located on Shaw Lane.

The unknown assailant physically attacked the woman, possibly in an effort to abduct her, MSP tells us.

The targeted victim warded off her attacker and ran away.

MSP describes the suspect as a white male.

Those with knowledge of the incident are urged to connect with troopers by calling 517-322-1907.

