New details in deadly crash at Silver Lake State Park

MEARS, Mich. — The Oceana County Sheriff's Office released more information shedding light on the crash that took the life of a 20-year-old man from Coopersville at Silver Lake State Park Sunday evening.

The man was riding a quad on an ORV area between Lake Michigan and what dune enthusiasts call "Sunset Hill", say Deputies, colliding with a side-by-side carrying a 36-year-old driver and a 14-year-old rider.

Dispatch reported the 20-year-old was unconscious and not breathing when the call came in. Park Rangers were doing CPR when Deputies arrived, but he passed at the scene.

The teen was taken to Trinity Health Mercy Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

"We do not believe alcohol or drugs to be any factor in this accident. We extend our deepest condolences to the families involved in this tragedy," The Oceana County Sheriff's Office told FOX 17 in a release sent out Tuesday morning.

This is the second death connected to off-road vehicles at Silver Lake State Park this year. 33-year-old Kadie Price was killed on Memorial Day weekend when the driver of another vehicle lost control and slammed into hers.

The driver in that crash will not face criminal charges.