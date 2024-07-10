School bus crashes, rolls over with special need students on-board

BLACKMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A school bus carrying a number of students with special needs crashed on I-94 Wednesday morning just north of Jackson.

Michigan State Police says the bus was trying to merge into westbound traffic after getting on the freeway from US-127 around 9:30 a.m. The bus hydroplaned on the wet pavement, careening into a semi truck. The force of the collision sent the semi into the concrete barrier in the median and rolled the school bus.

Inside the bus was one driver, an attendant, and eleven special needs students. The driver and three students were injured. Their conditions were not immediately released.

Michigan State Police's Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division will handle the crash investigation. The bus and semi involved will be inspected tomorrow.

Early investigation results point to wet pavement and speed as factors in the crash.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube