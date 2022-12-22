Safe for the Season: tips for weathering a storm over the holidays

WXMI — With a massive snowstorm on its way to West Michigan, many people are rethinking their holiday travel plans and rescheduling get-togethers.

Michael McLeieer, President of E.S.C.A.P.E. Inc, knows a thing or two about how to prepare— so you can focus on making the holidays as merry as possible.

"Enjoy the beautiful snow, but realize and respect that this is going to be a severe weather event and take the watches and the warnings very seriously," he said.

E.S.C.A.P.E.

Staying Safe While Staying Home:

If you are hunkering down while the wind blows, McLeieer says it's important to know what to do in the case of a power outage.

When it's necessary to use a portable generator in order to keep the heat going, McLeieer recommends that you prevent carbon monoxide exposures by placing the generator outside, far away from windows, doors, and even the garage.

Never run the portable generator inside, McLeier says.

"Even if the garage door is open, we can still have dangerous levels of carbon monoxide," he says, stressing that placing a generator inside a basement is also highly risky.

It's also important to check on your carbon monoxide and smoke alarms. Make sure they're in working order.

If you don't have a portable generator, McLeieer says that battery-operated LED lights and flashlights are the way to go. Ovens should never be used for heating purposes.

However, candles should also be avoided. "Candles are one of the leading causes of fires, especially during the holidays," he says.

Also, he advises people to keep blankets, sweatshirts, and heavy clothes on hand, in case the power (and the heat) goes out.

If you have power, but no heat, you might be using space heaters to help beat the cold. McLeieer says space heaters should be placed at least three feet away from furniture, clothing, or other potentially combustible items.

Getting Where You Need to Go:

While it's best to stay home if at all possible, there may be reasons people have to brave the roads during the winter storm.

Stock your car with an emergency kit. McLeieer recommends packing blankets, water, jumper cables, non-perishable snacks, water, first-aid kits, kitty litter, and a can with a candle and matches.

"Should the unthinkable occurs, should we go off of a roadway, should our vehicle become stuck, we're going to be better prepared," he said.

However, even if you do slide into the ditch, there's a few things you can do in preparation. Have a phone ready to call 911. Fill your tank up with gas. Stay in your car, turning on your car and running the heat before turning off the car to preserve gas.

McLeieer also pointed to another risk for carbon monoxide exposure— which can happen if snow or ice build-up blocks the exhaust pipe.

"What I've seen happen in the past is, sometimes the parent of the caregiver will actually place the children in the vehicle, turn the vehicle on, but they haven't cleared the snow from the exhaust. And that can cause a carbon monoxide incident," he says.

Take care to check your exhaust and clear ice or snow before turning the car on.

Checking on Your Neighbors:

"It's always a great idea during the storm, and after the storm, to check on your neighbors, especially those with mobility impairments," McLeieer said. "They may not be able to get out and they may be running low on food, or they may be having an isolated power issue."

Since it might take days for road crews to clear all the roads, it never hurts to check in with other people, making sure that senior citizens or others with mobility issues have enough medication and essentials to get through.

Playing Safe:

For families weathering the storm at home, McLeieer says it's OK to go out and play.

"If families are staying home, if they still have power, but they want to actually have the children go outside and play in the snow, it's going to be a lot of fun," he told FOX 17.

However, it's not a good idea for children to play near the roadways, not when snow plows are hitting the roads.

Snow plows can toss snow, especially when it's heavy and wet, a very long ways. Also, it can be difficult for snow plow drivers to spot young children near the roadway.

And, of course, he says that parents should make sure that children stay warm. Bundle up in layers of clothing, and consider taking breaks and coming inside every now and then.

