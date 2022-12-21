Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

MSP urges Michiganders to prepare for upcoming severe weather

snow plow
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
File Photo
snow plow
snow plow
Posted at 2:00 PM, Dec 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-21 14:28:31-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There's a ton of snow heading our way and travel could be downright dangerous at times this holiday weekend.

If you do need to get behind the wheel, Michigan State Police urge you to take it slow and be prepared.

State police are encouraging Michiganders to be flexible with travel plans this weekend and to take necessary preparedness measures.

Preparing for snow & ice on the roads

Michigan State Police recommend carrying an emergency supply kit in your vehicle.

Here are a few recommended supplies for your kit:

  • Jumper cables - it's also not a bad idea to have flares or a reflective triangle.
  • A flashlight with extra batteries.
  • A first-aid kit
  • Water and food, specifically non-perishable items like canned food, nuts, or energy bars
  • Blankets
  • A shovel, along with cat litter or sand to help dig you out of a ditch.
new auto emeregency kit for car.png

They also recommend keeping your fuel tank near full to prevent the freezing of the fuel line.

Michigan State Police is also encouraging residents to be prepared for potential power outages and dangerously cold temperatures.

Make sure your home has enough food and water for at least three days. Flashlights, extra batteries, blankets and a battery-powered radio are all items MSP recommends having on hand.

They also want everyone to understand the difference between winter storm watches and winter storm warnings.

S'more fun ways to remember Winter Weather Headlines

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered