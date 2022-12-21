MSP urges Michiganders to prepare for upcoming severe weather

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There's a ton of snow heading our way and travel could be downright dangerous at times this holiday weekend.

If you do need to get behind the wheel, Michigan State Police urge you to take it slow and be prepared.

State police are encouraging Michiganders to be flexible with travel plans this weekend and to take necessary preparedness measures.

Preparing for snow & ice on the roads

Michigan State Police recommend carrying an emergency supply kit in your vehicle.

Here are a few recommended supplies for your kit:

Jumper cables - it's also not a bad idea to have flares or a reflective triangle.

A flashlight with extra batteries.

A first-aid kit

Water and food, specifically non-perishable items like canned food, nuts, or energy bars

Blankets

A shovel, along with cat litter or sand to help dig you out of a ditch.

They also recommend keeping your fuel tank near full to prevent the freezing of the fuel line.

Michigan State Police is also encouraging residents to be prepared for potential power outages and dangerously cold temperatures.

Make sure your home has enough food and water for at least three days. Flashlights, extra batteries, blankets and a battery-powered radio are all items MSP recommends having on hand.

They also want everyone to understand the difference between winter storm watches and winter storm warnings.

