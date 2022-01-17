Road repair crews will be busy at night this week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — While the road construction season is traditionally April through November in Michigan, road crews stay busy with pop-up projects through the winter. This week, most work is scheduled at night.

Kent County

US-131

US-131 left lane closure northbound I-196 Tuesday, Jan. 18, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Ramp closed from I-196 eastbound to US-131 northbound Tuesday, Jan. 18, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

US-131

US-131 right two lanes closed at I-196 Wednesday, Jan. 19, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

US-131

US-131 intermittent lane closure northbound and southbound at 32nd Street overpass Thursday, Jan. 20, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

M-11/28th Street/Wilson Avenue

M-11 intermittent lane closure eastbound and westbound at I-196 Friday, Jan. 21, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-196

Ramp closed from I-196 eastbound to M-11/ Wilson Avenue westbound Friday, Jan. 21, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Allegan County

US-131

US-131 daytime intermittent lane closure northbound and southbound at the 146th Avenue overpass Wednesday, Jan. 19, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.