Road repair crews will be busy at night this week

Posted at 7:13 AM, Jan 17, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — While the road construction season is traditionally April through November in Michigan, road crews stay busy with pop-up projects through the winter. This week, most work is scheduled at night.

Kent County

  • US-131 left lane closure northbound I-196 Tuesday, Jan. 18, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. 
  • Ramp closed from I-196 eastbound to US-131 northbound Tuesday, Jan. 18, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. 

  • US-131 right two lanes closed at I-196 Wednesday, Jan. 19, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. 

  • US-131 intermittent lane closure northbound and southbound at 32nd Street overpass Thursday, Jan. 20, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. 

  • M-11 intermittent lane closure eastbound and westbound at I-196 Friday, Jan. 21, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. 

  • Ramp closed from I-196 eastbound to M-11/ Wilson Avenue westbound Friday, Jan. 21, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. 

Allegan County

  • US-131 daytime intermittent lane closure northbound and southbound at the 146th Avenue overpass Wednesday, Jan. 19, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. 

