RNC initial review: Kristina Karamo 'properly removed' as MIGOP chair

LANSING, Mich. — The Republican National Committee determined Kristina Karamo was "properly removed" as MIGOP chair, according to its initial review.

This news comes just weeks after a January 6 meeting when the Michigan Republican Party voted to remove Karamo; however, Karamo pushed back.

She and her supporters released their own report days later, claiming the party's bylaws were violated and the decision to remove her as chairperson was null and void.

In a letter, the RNC Counsel's Office states it "has reviewed the MIGOP Bylaws, meeting minutes and other materials provided by both sides in this dispute. Based upon its initial review, it appears to the Counsel's Office that Ms. Karamo was properly removed in accordance with the MIGOP Bylaws on January 6. That said, the Counsel's Office's determination is not dispositive, and it recognizes that additional information could conceivably come to light which changes its view."

The Michigan GOP filed a request for a temporary restraining order against Karamo earlier this week.

"Ms. Karamo's refusal to allow the committee and the Michigan Republican Party to move forward, particularly with an election cycle rapidly approaching, requires swift judicial intervention," the lawsuit claimed.

Since then, the party chose Holland's Pete Hoekstra as its new chairperson, making the announcement formally on Saturday.

However, the RNC Counsel's Office writes that neither will be credentialed as MIGOP Chair for the upcoming RNC Winter Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The letter states that both Karamo and Hoekstra are allowed to attend as guests.

The RNC says its members will work to settle the disagreement and make recommendations after the winter meeting.

