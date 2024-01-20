Holland's Hoekstra elected new Michigan Republican chairman

LANSING, Mich. — Pete Hoekstra has been chosen as the new Michigan Republican Party chairman.

The Michigan GOP formally announced Hoekstra's selection shortly after noon Saturday.

Hoekstra, 70, was born in the Netherlands. He, his wife and their three children reside in Holland.

On Saturday morning the Michigan Republican Party State Committee met in Lansing to select a new permanent chairman to lead the party after Kristina Karamo was voted out on Jan. 6. Karamo and her supporters have refused to recognize that vote. At that time the Michigan Republican Party named Malinda Pego of Muskegon County as the interim chairwoman.

The Michigan GOP announced shortly thereafter that Hoekstra had been chosen "and is officially the new Chair of the Michigan Republican Party." Lena Epstein and Vance Patrick also were in the running for the position.

Hoekstra served as a U.S. Congressman from Michigan from 1993 to 2011 and as U.S. ambassador to the Netherlands from 2017 to 2021.

He was a candidate for governor in 2010 and for the U.S. Senate in 2012.

