Police officer and deputy open fire during stolen car pursuit in Berrien County

BUCHANAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A stolen vehicle pursuit in Berrien County left two police cruisers damaged, several rounds of ammunition spend, and no one was injured.

Michigan State Police released information about the pursuit that started around 7 a.m. in Buchanan Township. A Buchanan police officer responded to a call of an erratic driver on Lakeview Drive on the north end of Clear Lake.

The officer spotted the truck nearby and attempted to stop it. According to state police, the driver refused to stop and lead the officer on a pursuit. A Berrien County Sheriff's Deputy joined the chase.

During the pursuit officers were able to confirm the truck was reported stolen out of Niles Township.

The driver eventually took the truck down a dead-end street. Instead of surrendering, the suspect backed his truck up towards the cruisers. Both the officer and deputy opened fire at the vehicle, but the driver was able to escape the dead-end road in the truck.

Just minutes later the man ditched the truck and tried to hide in the woods. A K9 team tracked him down.

Police took the 33-year-old suspect into custody. He faces charges of possessing a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest, and fleeing police.

No one was hurt in the chase or by the bullets fired by officers.

The officer and deputy involved are on paid administrative leave while Michigan State Police investigates the discharge of their weapons.

