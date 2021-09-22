Watch
Father, son killed in Berrien County crash identified

Michigan State Police
Posted at 4:46 PM, Sep 22, 2021
SODUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities have released the names of a father and son who died after a crash in Berrien County on Monday.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. Monday on Sodus Parkway.

Michigan State Police say a Toyota Corolla driven by 42-year-old Robert Keys, of Niles, lost control on the wet road and crossed the center line where it was hit by a 2018 Subaru Outback.

Robert Keys and his 13-year-old son, Sylas, died at the scene.

Troopers say Robert's eight-year-old son was seriously hurt in the crash and remains in critical condition.

