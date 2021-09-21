Two dead after crash in Berrien County

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — Two people are dead after a crash in Berrien County.

According to Michigan State Police, a 2015 Toyota Corolla was traveling westbound on Sodus Parkway and lost control on the wet road before crossing the center lane into the eastbound lanes.

The Toyota crashed into a 2018 Subaru Outback traveling eastbound resulting in the deaths of a 42-year-old Niles man, 13-year-old St. Joseph boy, and the hospitalization of an 8-year-old St. Joseph boy.

The 8-year-old was transported to Lakeland Hospital.

Authorities report that three others were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, and it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

