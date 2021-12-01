OK2SAY makes reporting criminal activity easy while keeping students and staff safe

LANSING, Mich. — The State of Michigan is hoping to end the silence and make reporting criminal activity through your mobile device easier than ever before while keeping students and staff safe.

After the deadly shooting at Oxford High School in Oakland County, we talked with organizers how a state led program and an app on your kids' phone can make all the difference while reporting a dangerous situation or threat.

According to the State of Michigan's website , OK2SAY is a student safety program which allows students (or anyone) to confidentially report tips on potential harm or criminal activities directed at students, school employees, and schools. The program also teams up with law enforcement and the Michigan Department of Health.

Organizers say it was launched in September of 2014 and people can call, text or email their tips anonymously. They also made it easy for kids to get in touch with them by using their app that is available for download.

They say it's a great tool to more efficiently get help to students who might need it. Officials say every school in Michigan is apart of the program and the organization will pass on any tips to the proper school and/or law enforcement agency.