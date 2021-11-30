‘I think this is every parent’s worst nightmare:’ Governor speaks on tragedy at Oxford H.S.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office held a second media briefing at 5 p.m. giving an update on the deadly shooting at Oxford High School.

“As I told you earlier today at about 12:51 we had over 100 9-1-1 calls into our dispatch center of an active shooter at Oxford High School, which is right across the way there. You’ve all seen it,” said Oakland County Undersheriff Michael McCabe to reporters. “Deputies responded within five minutes [and] had the suspect in custody.”

McCabe said the suspect, a 15-year-old sophomore at the school, surrendered without problems. Deputies recovered a semiautomatic handgun on him and they believe he fired multiple shots.

“We have updated information on the number of deceased. It is three,” McCabe said. “We have three students: a 16-year-old male, a 14-year-old female, and a 17-year-old female. We also have eight others that were shot. They’re at various stages at three different hospitals.”

He said of the eight injured, two were in surgery and six were in stable condition.

As for the suspect, his parents are not allowing him to speak at this time and they’ve hired a lawyer, McCabe said.

“This is an unimaginable tragedy. I hope that we can all rise to the occasion and wrap our arms around the families, the affected children, and school personnel and this community,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer with tears in her eyes. “It is an unimaginable tragedy. I just wanted to be here because I think this is an important moment for us to support one another, to support this community, and I want to thank or first responders again.”

Gov. Whitmer was at the second media briefing. She said as soon as she found out about the shooting, she and her team have been in contact with local law enforcement and officials.

“I think this is every parent’s worst nightmare,” the governor said with her voice cracking.

Gov. Whitmer ordered all flags be lowered in honor of those who died.

