'Not your dad's tractor': Meijer brings new electric semi truck to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In 2019, Dave Hoover and his Meijer logistics team were approached with an energizing offer.

One of their operations providers, Daimler Truck North America, asked them about testing a new kind of semi-truck, one that ran on electric batteries. Daimler and the U.S. Department of Energy wanted to know how the batteries would function in cold weather and for that, there’s no better place in Michigan.

“At that time there were really no trucks that were electric,” said Hoover, standing on front of one-of-two electric semis Meijer currently has in their fleets. “Weather has a major effect on the battery.”

This week, the very first electric vehicle in Meijer’s fleet will be on display at DeVos Place for the 2023 Michigan International Auto Show.

Meijer will be among the largest companies – and one of the very first – to operate electric semi-trucks. Prior, battery powered semis were only being tested in southern California.

“They didn’t have heaters; they didn’t have defrost,” said Hoover. “And we need to have trucks that can go across the whole United States and be functional.”

So that’s exactly what Hoover and his team are helping with. Each week, they report back metrics to engineers; data on everything from the battery’s range to how they function pulling differing weights.

“We’re not hauling feathers,” said Hoover, “we’re hauling can goods of groceries. The heavier it is, we’ve got to know that impact.”

And the testing is about as real-time as you can get. Both of Meijer’s electric trucks are actually out making deliveries.

“If you’re traveling 96 between Lansing and Grand Rapids, you’ll probably see it on the road daily,” said Hoover.

With big battery plants expanding or going up in cities like Holland and Big Rapids, there is strong momentum behind finding cleaner and cheaper solutions to diesel. As consumers are asked to think electric, Hoover says companies need to do their part too.

“I think as technology advances – and I’m thankful we’re a part of this test to help bring this to the future – I do strongly believe this is probably the future,” he said. “I’m not saying we’re ready to replace [diesel], but we’re helping further the technology.”

And Hoover, who has had his CDL for decades and has been in and out of trucks for most of his career, the ride isn’t bad either.

“I’ve been in many trucks, this is the best riding truck I’ve ever been in,” he said. “This is not your dad’s tractor.”