Northern Michigan man wins $6M in instant-win game

Posted at 11:34 AM, Jul 15, 2022
LANSING, Mich. — A northern Michigan man has won the largest instant-win payout in Michigan Lottery's history!

The 30-year-old man from Cheboygan County won $6 million in the newly introduced Diamond Riches game, according to the Michigan Lottery.

We’re told the man purchased the ticket at a Downtown EZ Mart in Vanderbilt, Michigan.

“We stopped at the store on the way to work so that I could buy [a ticket] and I scratched it when I got in my car,” the man recalls. “When I saw I had won the $6 million prize, I started shaking and showed my friend. We were both freaking out!”

A representative of the Michigan Lottery says the winner opted for the lump sum, taking home $4.1 million.

He plans to visit Disneyland and save the rest, lottery officials tell us.

