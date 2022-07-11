Watch Now
75-year-old Kzoo County woman scores $300K in instant-win game

Posted at 9:47 AM, Jul 11, 2022
LANSING, Mich. — A 75-year-old woman from Kalamazoo County scored $300,000 in an instant-win game with the Michigan Lottery.

We’re told she played the Cashword Times 5 game with a ticket purchased at a BP gas station in Galesburg on East Michigan Avenue.

“Cashword is my favorite game, and I play it a lot,” the player told Michigan Lottery after her big win. “I was scratching my ticket and saw I had revealed five red words. I looked at the prize legend and saw five red words was not listed, so I looked the ticket over again. When I found another red word and saw the prize of $300,000, I thought: ‘This can’t be right!’”

Michigan Lottery says the woman intends to buy a new car and support family members with her winnings.

