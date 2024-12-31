NOROVIRUS: Doctor reports seeing increase in cases in last week, woman shares experience with virus

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — After we asked, many people are sharing their encounters with the norovirus, also known as a stomach bug, with FOX 17 on social media.

“Norovirus, you will know, because it is intense,” Dr. Asha Shajahan, a family doctor at Corewell Health East, said.

FOX 17 caught up with one of the the people who commented on our Facebook post, Jayme Monroe. She remembers her sickness from early December.

“I had been vomiting for, like, seven hours straight, through the night. It was terrible. Like, it was just one after another," Jayme Monroe said.

She noted that she needed 10 days to fully recover from the stomach bug.

According to Dr. Shajahan, norovirus is characterized by sudden gastrointestinal symptoms, commonly seen during this time of year.

"If you have any of those gastrointestinal symptoms, probably count that it is norovirus this time of year," Dr. Shajahan said.

The onset of symptoms can occur just 12 hours after exposure, as reported by the CDC.

Jayme says it happened that way for her too.

“I was working from home on December 5. I was on a meeting, and I just noticed that I started to get warmer and warmer. After the meeting, I ended up taking my temperature, and it was at 101.8," Jayme said. "It was very, very sudden.”

To prevent infection, experts recommend thorough handwashing with soap and water.

“Hand sanitizer isn’t the best for norovirus. Using soap and water is the best thing. Some of the hand sanitizers don’t actually work against the virus," Dr. Shajahan said.

The virus can spread through contaminated raw foods or surfaces and is often transmitted through improper handwashing after contact with vomit or feces, Dr. Shajahan explained.

Recent data from the Michigan Disease Surveillance System reveals significant increases in norovirus cases. In 2023, fewer than 1,000 cases were reported. That number has increased to nearly 1,400 in 2024.

“Usually we see it in the winter months. But the last week has been quite an increase," Dr. Shajahan said.

Norovirus symptoms, including vomiting and diarrhea, typically last about three days. Dr. Shajahan advises anyone experiencing symptoms longer than that to consult a healthcare professional.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

