Niles man admits to modifying 9mm handgun into automatic weapon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 20-year-old man from Niles pleaded guilty Wednesday to possessing a modified handgun while on probation.

Lawrence Slaughter admitted to having a 9 millimeter Glock pistol in his apartment. The gun was found during a compliance search by state probation officers on September 23, 2022.

Investigators say the pistol had a device attached that allowed the semi-automatic gun to fire like an automatic weapon.

At the time Slaughter was serving a two-year sentence for tampering with evidence, carrying a concealed weapon, and resisting a police officer. As part of his probation, Slaughter was not allowed to have any weapons.

“Gun violence is an epidemic across America and here in Michigan that inflicts senseless suffering on community members,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “As we did here, we will continue to hold accountable felons who possess guns illegally as well as anyone who traffics or possesses illegal machinegun conversion devices that threaten the safety of our communities. Our commitment to public safety holds true for every corner of our District – both big cities and small towns alike.”

“The access to illegal guns has plagued our communities for far too long and these machinegun conversion devices in particular are especially dangerous in the wrong hands,” said Cheyvoryea Gibson, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Michigan. “By removing just one offender and the illegal weapons they acquire, we make our streets a little bit safer to live and work.”

“The Niles Police Department remains committed to ensuring our community’s safety by investigating illegal gun violence and possession,” Niles Public Safety Director James Millin. “We will continue to work with federal law enforcement authorities in that endeavor.”

Slaughter faces up to 15 years in prison for this latest charge. He is scheduled to be arraigned on July 16.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube