Teen dirt bike rider killed in crash with septic truck near Fremont

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — A 15-year-old died Wednesday morning after his dirt bike crashed into a septic truck just outside the city of Fremont.

The crash happened on Luce Avenue near 48th Street around 7:52 a.m. on July 23, according to Michigan State Police. The teen was driving the dirt bike in the road when it collided with the truck, said investigators.

WXMI

The teen was rushed to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

In a Facebook post, Fremont Public Schools said the teen was a student in the high school. School counselors and the crisis response team were available to talk with students impacted by their classmate's passing at the high school, said Superintendent Brad Reyburn.

Troopers determined the teen was wearing a helmet and do not believe alcohol or drugs played a part in the crash. Initial details of the crash point to the teen as the at-fault driver, said state police.

More work is underway to determine what led up to the collision.

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