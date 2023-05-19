Suspect in 2022 knife attack on Fremont couple sentenced

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. — The suspect accused of attacking a Fremont couple in their apartment last year has been sentenced.

The Newaygo County Prosecutor’s Office says Deion Hanna laid in wait at the suspects’ residence in March 2022 with a knife and assaulted them, resulting in life-threatening injuries.

We’re told Hanna pleaded to two counts of assault with murderous intent as well as one count of first-degree home invasion.

Hanna was sentenced to spend 23.75–60 years behind bars, prosecutors say.

“I would like to thank the City of Fremont Police Department for their thorough investigation and their rapid apprehension of this defendant. Thank you also to assisting agencies, the Michigan State Police and Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office,” says Prosecuting Attorney Ellsworth J. Stay Jr. “I would especially like to recognize the two young adults who testified with courage and strength regarding these violent acts. I am hopeful that the sentence will provide them some closure and allow them to continue healing.”

