Fremont man accused of attacking couple with a knife formally charged

FREMONT, Mich. — A Fremont man is facing multiple felony charges after police say he assaulted two people with a knife.

The Newaygo County prosecutor says Deion Hanna is now charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, first-degree home invasion, armed robbery, mayhem, unlawful imprisonment and carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent.

Fremont police say around 7 p.m. Wednesday, Hanna broke into an apartment and assaulted two people with a knife.

The victims were taken to the hospital, but authorities say the suspect ran away from the scene.

Hanna was arrested Thursday morning at a home on Croswell Avenue, near M-82, in Fremont.

He was arraigned on Friday. A probable cause conference I scheduled for March 17.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the victims.