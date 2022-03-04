Watch
NewsLocal NewsMichiganNewaygo

Actions

Fremont man accused of attacking couple with a knife formally charged

Fremont Police Department cruiser.JPG
FOX 17
Fremont Police Department cruiser.JPG
Posted at 1:50 PM, Mar 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-04 13:50:35-05

FREMONT, Mich. — A Fremont man is facing multiple felony charges after police say he assaulted two people with a knife.

The Newaygo County prosecutor says Deion Hanna is now charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, first-degree home invasion, armed robbery, mayhem, unlawful imprisonment and carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent.

Fremont police say around 7 p.m. Wednesday, Hanna broke into an apartment and assaulted two people with a knife.

The victims were taken to the hospital, but authorities say the suspect ran away from the scene.

Hanna was arrested Thursday morning at a home on Croswell Avenue, near M-82, in Fremont.

He was arraigned on Friday. A probable cause conference I scheduled for March 17.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the victims.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Governor-Kidnapping-Plot-local-promo-480x360-Monday.jpg

Governor Kidnapping Plot Trial